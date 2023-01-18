 Realme Narzo 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme Narzo 10

    Realme Narzo 10

    Realme Narzo 10 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 10 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34746/heroimage/138160-v5-realme-narzo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34746/images/Design/138160-v5-realme-narzo-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34746/images/Design/138160-v5-realme-narzo-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34746/images/Design/138160-v5-realme-narzo-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34746/images/Design/138160-v5-realme-narzo-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,890 M.R.P. ₹13,999
    Buy Now

    Realme Narzo 10 Summary

    Realme Narzo 10 was launched in 2020. It's a mid-range smartphone with matte finish design, mini-drop display, Quad-rear camera configuration, powerful performance, big battery and supports fast charging. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 10. The smartphone is 9.0mm thick and weighs around 199g. It comes in two colour variants: That White and That Green.

    Price

    The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for its lone model with 4+128GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Realme Narzo 10 has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    The Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G80 processor powers the Realme Narzo 10 and it comes equipped with Mali-G52 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme Narzo 10 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. LED flash, HDR, and panorama are amongst the other features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme Narzo 10 has a 16 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme Narzo 10 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 18W fast charger.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 10 Prime, Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme Narzo 10's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Realme Narzo 10. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the smartphone's sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-narzo-10/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-narzo-10-review-price-india-performance-gaming-cameras-battery-realme-6i-2229973%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme Narzo 10 Price in India

    Realme Narzo 10 price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 10 is Rs.9,675 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 10 price in India starts at Rs.11,999. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 10 is Rs.9,675 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 936 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 936 Hours(2G)
    • 02h 38m 16s
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 75.4 mm
    • That White, That Green, That Blue
    • 164.4 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 9 mm
    • 199 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • 480 nits
    • IPS LCD
    • 89.8 %
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.29 %
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • May 18, 2020 (Official)
    • Narzo
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.857 W/kg, Body: 0.609 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G52
    • 27.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Narzo 10