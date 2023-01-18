Realme Narzo 10 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Narzo 10 Summary

Realme Narzo 10 was launched in 2020. It's a mid-range smartphone with matte finish design, mini-drop display, Quad-rear camera configuration, powerful performance, big battery and supports fast charging. The realme UI runs on top of Android 10 in Realme Narzo 10. The smartphone is 9.0mm thick and weighs around 199g. It comes in two colour variants: That White and That Green.



Price



The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for its lone model with 4+128GB configuration.



Storage



The Realme Narzo 10 has an internal storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with a HD+ (1600×720) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has a pixel density of 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) MediaTek Helio G80 processor powers the Realme Narzo 10 and it comes equipped with Mali-G52 GPU.



Camera



The Realme Narzo 10 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, both with an f/2.4 aperture. LED flash, HDR, and panorama are amongst the other features available on the back camera arrangement. The Realme Narzo 10 has a 16 MP camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies.



Battery



The Realme Narzo 10 comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery, with a support of 18W fast charger.



Top rivals



Redmi 10 Prime, Vivo Z1 Pro, Redmi Note 10S and Realme Narzo 50A are amongst Realme Narzo 10's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, and 2G are amongst the connectivity choices available on the Realme Narzo 10. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the smartphone's sensors.



