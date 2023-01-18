Realme Narzo 11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Narzo 11 Realme Narzo 11 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 11 from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 11 now with free delivery.