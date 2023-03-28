 Realme Narzo 11a Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Realme Narzo 11A

Realme Narzo 11A is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5100 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 11A from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 11A now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹9,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5100 mAh
Android v12
Key Specs
₹9,990 (speculated)
64 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
5100 mAh
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Phones Prices in India

Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 226 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Realme Narzo 11a Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 5100 mAh
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5100 mAh
Camera
  • F1.8
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.4
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • 8 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 90.8 %
  • 262 ppi
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • February 26, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • realme
  • Android v12
  • Narzo 11A
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • MediaTek Helio G80
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • 64 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
