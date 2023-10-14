Realme Narzo 60a Prime Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 60A Prime Realme Narzo 60A Prime is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,999 in India with 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G70 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 60a Prime Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Helio G70

Rear Camera 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 12 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 395 ppi General Launch Date November 29, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand realme Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance RAM 6 GB

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 12 nm

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

