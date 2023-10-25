 Realme Narzo N53 8gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 25 Oct 2023

Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM

Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 50 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
Feather Gold Feather Black
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM in India is Rs. 11,999.  This is the Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Feather Gold and Feather Black. The status of Realme Narzo N53 8GB RAM is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.74 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP

Realme Narzo N53 8gb Ram Latest Update

Realme Narzo N53 8gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
4
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Processor

    Unisoc T612

  • Display

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Width

    76.7 mm

  • Thickness

    7.4 mm

  • Weight

    182 grams

  • Height

    167.3 mm

  • Colours

    Feather Gold, Feather Black

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Resolution

    1080x2400 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.74 inches (17.12 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.47 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Pixel Density

    390 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.3 %

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    October 25, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    realme

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Settings

    ISO control

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T612

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

