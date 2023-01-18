Realme X2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme X2 Summary

Realme X2 was launched in the latter part of 2019. It's a premium smartphone with a 3D Curved Glass design, AI Quad-camera configuration on back, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging. The ColorOS 6 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme X2. The smartphone is 8.6mm thick and weighs around 182g. It comes in three colour variants: Pearl White, Pearl Green and Pearl Blue .



Price



The Realme X2 is priced at Rs 17,999 for its base model with 4+64 GB configuration. The other variants with 6+128GB, 8+128GB and 8+256GB configurations are priced at Rs 19,999, Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.



Storage



The Realme X2 comes in four configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB,128GB and 256GB. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme X2 is equipped with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED(2340×1080) display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. The smartphone has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Processor



The Realme X2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa Core (2.2 GHz Dual Core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and an Adreno 618 GPU.



Camera



The Realme X2 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, Portrait lens and a macro lens. The Realme X2 has a 32 MP camera on the front for selfies.



Battery



The Realme X2 comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with a support of VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 at 30W.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y33s are amongst Realme X2's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are some of the connectivity choices available on the Realme X2. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the Realme X2's sensors.



Reference-



https://www.realme.com/in/realme-x2/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-x2-review-price-india-2151446%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off