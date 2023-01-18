 Realme X2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme X2

    Realme X2

    Realme X2 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X2 from HT Tech. Buy Realme X2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    32 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Realme X2 Summary

    Realme X2 was launched in the latter part of 2019. It's a premium smartphone with a 3D Curved Glass design, AI Quad-camera configuration on back, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging. The ColorOS 6 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme X2. The smartphone is 8.6mm thick and weighs around 182g. It comes in three colour variants: Pearl White, Pearl Green and Pearl Blue .

    Price

    The Realme X2 is priced at Rs 17,999 for its base model with 4+64 GB configuration. The other variants with 6+128GB, 8+128GB and 8+256GB configurations are priced at Rs 19,999, Rs 20,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

    Storage

    The Realme X2 comes in four configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB,128GB and 256GB. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme X2 is equipped with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED(2340×1080) display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. The smartphone has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    Processor

    The Realme X2 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa Core (2.2 GHz Dual Core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) processor and an Adreno 618 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme X2 smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, Portrait lens and a macro lens. The Realme X2 has a 32 MP camera on the front for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme X2 comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with a support of VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 at 30W.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y33s are amongst Realme X2's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G are some of the connectivity choices available on the Realme X2. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the Realme X2's sensors.

    Realme X2 Price in India

    Realme X2 price in India starts at Rs.16,999. The lowest price of Realme X2 is Rs.16,570 on amazon.in.

    Realme X2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 32 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v4.0, 30W: 65 % in 30 minutes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.81 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 75.2 mm
    • 182 grams
    • 158.7 mm
    • Pearl White, Pearl Blue, Pearl Green
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 91.9 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 403 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.07 %
    General
    • X2
    • realme
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • December 20, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 1.160 W/kg, Body: 0.521 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • 21.0 s
    • Adreno 618
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme X2