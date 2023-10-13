 Reliance Jio Bharat B1 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
RelianceJioBharatB1_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39394/heroimage/159413-v1-reliance-jio-bharat-b1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RelianceJioBharatB1_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39394/heroimage/159413-v1-reliance-jio-bharat-b1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RelianceJioBharatB1_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39394/heroimage/159413-v1-reliance-jio-bharat-b1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_RelianceJioBharatB1_3
Release date : 13 Oct 2023

Reliance Jio Bharat B1

Reliance Jio Bharat B1 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reliance Jio Bharat B1 from HT Tech. Buy Reliance Jio Bharat B1 now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

2000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Reliance Jio Bharat B1 Price in India

The starting price for the Reliance Jio Bharat B1 in India is Rs. 1,299.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Reliance Jio Bharat B1

Black, 2.4 inches Display Size, TFT
Reliance Jio Bharat B1 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    2000 mAh

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Height

    125 mm

  • Colours

    Black

  • Thickness

    17 mm

  • Width

    52 mm

  • Weight

    110 grams

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    27.44 %

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Launch Date

    October 13, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    Reliance

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Vibration

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Games

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
