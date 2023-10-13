Reliance Jio Bharat B1 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Reliance Jio Bharat B1 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Reliance Jio Bharat B1 from HT Tech. Buy Reliance Jio Bharat B1 now with free delivery.
Black
Key Specs
Display
2.4 inches
Battery
2000 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Reliance Jio Bharat B1 Price in India
The starting price for the Reliance Jio Bharat B1 in India is Rs. 1,299. It comes in the following colors: Black.