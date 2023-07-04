 Samsung Galaxy A04 128gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy A04 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A04 128GB

Samsung Galaxy A04 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A04 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A04 128GB now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_FrontCamera_5MP
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38501/heroimage/154030-v3-samsung-galaxy-a04-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38501/heroimage/154030-v3-samsung-galaxy-a04-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_4
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_FrontCamera_5MP"
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_Ram_4GB"
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_3"
SamsungGalaxyA04128GB_4"
Key Specs
₹12,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
50 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹12,999
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
50 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 12,999 M.R.P. ₹15,999
Buy Now

Samsung Phones Prices in India

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.999. HT Tech has 341 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Samsung Galaxy A04 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • No
  • No
  • F1.8
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 192 grams
  • 76.3 mm
  • 164.4 mm
  • 9.1 mm
  • Black, Green, Copper
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • PLS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 81.32 %
General
  • No
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Samsung One UI
  • Galaxy A04 128GB
  • Samsung
  • December 20, 2022 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek Helio P35
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 104 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy A04 128gb