Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 22,499 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
Blue
Light Blue
Blue Black
256 GB
Key Specs
RAM
8 GB
Display
6.5 inches
Battery
5000 mAh
Rear Camera
50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB Variants & Price
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB price starts at ₹17,999 and goes upto ₹22,499.Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB is available in 9 options.