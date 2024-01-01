 Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Overview Prices Summary Specs Alternatives Web Stories News
SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_FrontCamera_13MP
SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_7
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_8
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_9
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_10
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_11
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_12
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_13
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39544/heroimage/160116-v1-samsung-galaxy-a15-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA155G256GB_14
Release date : 01 Jan 2024

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 22,499 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
Blue Light Blue Blue Black
256 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.5 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB Variants & Price

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB price starts at ₹17,999 and goes upto ₹22,499.Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB is available in 9 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹17,999 10% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹17,999 10% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹17,999 10% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 6 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹19,499 9% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹19,499 9% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹19,499 9% OFF
Blue
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹22,499 8% OFF
Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹22,499 8% OFF
Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
₹22,499 8% OFF
Blue
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Buy Now
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Display

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 25W

  • TalkTime

    Up to 44 Hours(4G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Colours

    Blue, Light Blue, Blue Black

  • Thickness

    8.4 mm

  • Width

    76.8 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Height

    160.1 mm

  • Weight

    200 grams Below

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    84.17 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    19.5:9

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1080x2340 px (FHD+)

  • Screen Size

    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

  • Brightness

    420 nits

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    83 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    13 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    January 1, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 5 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • OIS

    No

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.597 W/kg

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 235 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.0

Related Products

14% OFF

OPPO A3 Pro
  • Moonlight Purple
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹17,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb Oppo A3 Pro
15% OFF

OPPO F27 Pro Plus
  • Midnight Navy
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹27,999 ₹32,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb Oppo F27 Pro Plus
25% OFF

Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G
  • Mecha Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹23,990 ₹31,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb Infinix Gt 20 Pro 5g
8% OFF

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
  • Marshmallow Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹23,949 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
Latest Mobile Phones

Web Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 launched at 1.09 lakh- 8 things to know about this latest foldable smartphone

Jul 11, 2024

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE to launch soon in India: From specs to features, everything we know so far

Jun 22, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Check out expected specs, features, more ahead of launch

Jun 16, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price cut: Amazon is offering big discount on the foldable smartphone- 7 points

May 21, 2024

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 price drop goes live; check other offers too

May 06, 2024
Web Stories

Related Samsung News

Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB

Trending Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
₹114,500 ₹134,999
Buy Now

Vivo X100 Pro 5G

  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹89,999
Check Details

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
₹151,700 ₹159,900
Buy Now

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹99,999
Check Details
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
₹164,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

  • Blue
  • 12 GB RAM
₹109,999
Check Details

Realme C61

  • Safari Green
  • 4 GB RAM
₹7,699
Check Details

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • Mega Blue
  • 8 GB RAM
₹19,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

IQOO 12 Pro

  • Burning Way
  • 16 GB RAM
₹58,090
Check Details

Vivo Y36i

  • Fantasy Purple
  • 4 GB RAM
₹14,190
Check Details

Realme C65

  • Purple Nebula
  • 6 GB RAM
₹12,590
Check Details

OPPO Find N4 Flip

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹78,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 15 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Samsung Mobile   /   Samsung Galaxy A15 5G 256GB

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Samsung Galaxy A15 5g 256gb
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender