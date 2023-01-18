 Samsung Galaxy A20s 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A20s 64GB

    Samsung Galaxy A20s 64GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A20s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A20s 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Add to compare
    Samsung Galaxy A20s 64GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A20s 64GB price in India starts at Rs.13,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A20s 64GB is Rs.11,524 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A20s 64gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F1.8
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Green
    • 163.3 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 183 grams
    • 77.5 mm
    • 8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 81.77 %
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes with notch
    • 264 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Samsung
    • October 5, 2019 (Official)
    • Galaxy A20s 64GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Head: 0.27 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 506
    • 14 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • 64 bit
    • 13MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Up to 49.3 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 64 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A20s 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20S 64Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A20S 64Gb price in India at 13,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A20S 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A20S 64Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A20S 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A20S 64Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A20s 64gb