 Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A20

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Samsung Galaxy A20 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 12,900 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core + 1.35 GHz, Hexa Core) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A20 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A20 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33430/heroimage/132705-v4-samsung-galaxy-a20-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33430/images/Design/132705-v4-samsung-galaxy-a20-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33430/images/Design/132705-v4-samsung-galaxy-a20-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33430/images/Design/132705-v4-samsung-galaxy-a20-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33430/images/Design/132705-v4-samsung-galaxy-a20-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,900
    32 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core + 1.35 GHz, Hexa Core)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,900
    32 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    13 MP + 5 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,990
    Buy Now

    Samsung Galaxy A20 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A20 price in India starts at Rs.12,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A20 is Rs.10,449 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A20 price in India starts at Rs.12,900. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A20 is Rs.10,449 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A20 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 26 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 26 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.9
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 169 grams
    • 74.7 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 158.4 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Red
    • 7.8 mm
    Display
    • 19.5:9
    • 268 ppi
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Super AMOLED
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 84.79 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Galaxy A20
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 8, 2019 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.389 W/kg
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
    • 3 GB
    • Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core + 1.35 GHz, Hexa Core)
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 21.7 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy A20 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A20 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A20 price in India at 11,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A20?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A20?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A20 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A20 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy A20