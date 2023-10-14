 Samsung Galaxy A22 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 15,690 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A22 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹15,690
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India is Rs. 15,690.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India is Rs. 15,690.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gray, Mint and Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Gray, Mint, Violet
Samsung Galaxy A22 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • No
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • No
Design
  • Gray, Mint, Violet
  • 76.4 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • 167.2 mm
  • 203 grams Below
  • 9 mm
Display
  • TFT
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 20:9
  • Yes with notch
  • 400 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 82.33 %
General
  • Samsung
  • Android v11
  • July 23, 2021 (Official)
  • Samsung One UI
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.47 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 7 nm
Sensors
  • Side
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Up to 103 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy A22 5g FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India at 17,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A22 5G? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A22 5G? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Samsung Galaxy A22 5g