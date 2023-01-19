 Samsung Galaxy A23 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Expected Release Date: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.23,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.23,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 44 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.8
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • No
    Design
    • Black, Silver, Dark Red, Light Green, Light Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.4 mm
    • 197 grams
    • 165.4 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    Display
    • 82.68 %
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • PLS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • 400 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A23 5G 8GB RAM
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • January 20, 2023 (Expected)
    • Android v13
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • Adreno 619
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 103 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A23 5g 8gb Ram