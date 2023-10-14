Samsung Galaxy A31s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A31s Samsung Galaxy A31s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 23,990 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹23,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Rear Camera 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A31s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A31s in India is Rs. 23,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A31s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A31s in India is Rs. 23,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A31s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A31s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy A31s Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Rear Camera 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904

Battery 4000 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Capacity 4000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 411 ppi

Aspect Ratio 19.5:9 General Operating System Android v12

Brand Samsung

Launch Date October 1, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904

CPU Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A7 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)

Fabrication 14 nm

RAM 4 GB

Graphics Mali-G71 MP2

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?