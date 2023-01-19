 Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A5 2016

    Samsung Galaxy A5 2016

    Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 29,400 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹29,400
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 2900 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2900 mAh
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • F1.9
    • F1.9
    • Yes
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 144.8 mm
    • 153 grams
    • Black, Gold, White
    • 7.3 mm
    • 71 mm
    Display
    • 72.34 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Oleophobic coating, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 424 ppi
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 16:9
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 15, 2016 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy A5 (2016)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available
    • Head: 0.286 W/kg
    Performance
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Up to 10.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A5 2016