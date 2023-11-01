 Samsung Galaxy A50s 6gb Ram Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 18,930 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_Display_6.4inches(16.26cm)
SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_FrontCamera_32MP
SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34150/heroimage/135896-v1-samsung-galaxy-a50s-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34150/heroimage/135896-v1-samsung-galaxy-a50s-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_4
1/6 SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_Display_6.4inches(16.26cm)
2/6 SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_FrontCamera_32MP"
3/6 SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_Ram_6GB"
4/6 SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_3"
View all Images 5/6 SamsungGalaxyA50s6GBRAM_4"
Key Specs
₹18,930
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 18,930.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM base ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 18,930.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
  • 32 MP
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 4000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 32 Hours(4G)
  • No
Camera
  • Exmor RS
  • Single
  • 32 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 7.7 mm
  • 166 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 158.5 mm
  • Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Violet
  • 74.5 mm
Display
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 403 ppi
  • Super AMOLED
  • 84.97 %
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Samsung
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • September 11, 2019 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.769 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • 10 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
  • Yes
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
  • Up to 107 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Samsung
Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Green
Add to compare
₹ 16,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 99,999
₹102,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB
(12 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 164,999
₹169,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - White, Lavender, Graphite, Olive, Navy
Add to compare
₹ 39,999
Check Details
Samsung Mobiles Icon
Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Dark Red, Light Blue
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,798
₹18,498
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Frosted Green, Mystique Blue, Matte Black
Add to compare
₹ 13,999
Check Details
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 18,799
₹26,999
Buy Now
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Phantom White, Mirage Blue, Stealth Black
Add to compare
₹ 20,949
Check Details

Samsung Videos

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000Icon
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buyIcon
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6GB RAM News

Icon
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on the list of Best Inventions of 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 named in Time's list of Best Inventions of 2023
26 Oct 2023
unbeatable smartphone deals
Irresistible discounts on popular smartphones under Rs. 10000 from Samsung Galaxy M13, Redmi A2 to Redmi 12C
26 Oct 2023
Grab massive discounts on top smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Best smartphones under Rs. 35000: Samsung Galaxy M34, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, more
25 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 to be an AI powerhouse; Set to be smartest AI phone ever?
24 Oct 2023
New Samsung Galaxy A05s launched today! Know more about the latest smartphone here.
Samsung Galaxy A05s launched! Check price, specs, availability, more
19 Oct 2023
Budget friendly Phones
Festive Smartphone Deals: Top Budget Phones to Consider This Season
19 Oct 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy A50s 6gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A50S 6Gb Ram in India? Icon Icon

Samsung Galaxy A50S 6Gb Ram price in India at 22,740 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A50S 6Gb Ram? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A50S 6Gb Ram? Icon Icon

What is the Samsung Galaxy A50S 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Samsung Galaxy A50S 6Gb Ram Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Samsung Galaxy A50s 6gb Ram