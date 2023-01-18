Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus now with free delivery.