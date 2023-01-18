 Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 16 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus price in India starts at Rs.25,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus is Rs.23,990 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.9
    • ISO-CELL
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F1.7
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 24 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length)
    • No
    Design
    • 191 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 7.9 mm
    • 160.2 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    Display
    • 411 ppi
    • 75.67 %
    • Yes
    • 1080 x 2220 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18.5:9
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    General
    • Galaxy A6 Plus
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • May 22, 2018 (Official)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 0.451 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Adreno 506
    • 14 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    • Samsung Pay Mini
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 50.6 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus price in India at 21,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus