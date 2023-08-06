 Samsung Galaxy A6 64gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB

Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB

Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 22,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A6 64GB now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_Display_5.6inches(14.22cm)
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_FrontCamera_16MP
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_Ram_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32556/heroimage/127461-v2-samsung-galaxy-a6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA664GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32556/heroimage/127461-v2-samsung-galaxy-a6-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyA664GB_4
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_Display_5.6inches(14.22cm)
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_Ram_4GB"
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_3"
SamsungGalaxyA664GB_4"
Key Specs
₹22,990
64 GB
5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
16 MP
16 MP
3000 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
4 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹22,990
64 GB
5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
16 MP
3000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Samsung Galaxy A6 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
  • 3000 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • F1.7
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Fixed Focus
  • F1.9
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 149.9 mm
  • 7.7 mm
  • 70.8 mm
  • Black, Blue, Gold
  • Back: Aluminium
  • 162 grams
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • Super AMOLED
  • 5.6 inches (14.22 cm)
  • 18.5:9
  • 720 x 1480 pixels
  • Yes
  • 75.33 %
General
  • May 24, 2018 (Official)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy A6 64GB
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Samsung
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 0.336 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.2
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A53
  • LPDDR3
  • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T830
  • 14 nm
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 51 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Videos

View all
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Samsung Galaxy A6 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A6 64Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy A6 64Gb price in India at 16,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A6 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A6 64Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy A6 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy A6 64Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy A6 64gb