Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A7
Samsung Galaxy A7 (Gold, 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage)
₹21,490
₹25,600
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India starts at Rs.25,600. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is Rs.21,490 on amazon.in.
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India starts at Rs.25,600. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is Rs.21,490 on amazon.in.