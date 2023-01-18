 Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,600 in India with 24 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹25,600
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    24 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP
    24 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    ₹ 21,490 M.R.P. ₹25,600
    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India starts at Rs.25,600. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is Rs.21,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India starts at Rs.25,600. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 is Rs.21,490 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G)
    • 3300 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 24 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    • No
    • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F1.7
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 76.8 mm
    • 169 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 7.5 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 159.8 mm
    Display
    • Super AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 74.78 %
    • Yes
    • 411 ppi
    • 1080 x 2220 pixels
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 18.5:9
    General
    • Galaxy A7 2018
    • September 27, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 14 nm
    • Mali-G71 MP2
    • 4 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4
    • LPDDR4
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 49.2 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 price in India at 17,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (24 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (24 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A7 2018?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A7 2018?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A7 2018