 Samsung Galaxy F22 128gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB

    Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,499 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36281/heroimage/145569-v2-samsung-galaxy-f22-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36281/images/Design/145569-v2-samsung-galaxy-f22-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36281/images/Design/145569-v2-samsung-galaxy-f22-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36281/images/Design/145569-v2-samsung-galaxy-f22-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36281/images/Design/145569-v2-samsung-galaxy-f22-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹14,499
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    13 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹14,499
    128 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    ₹ 12,999 M.R.P. ₹14,999
    Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB price in India starts at Rs.14,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy F22 128GB is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy F22 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • No
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes
    • 02h 12m 15s
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • No
    • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    Design
    • Denim Black, Denim Blue
    • 160 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 9.4 mm
    • 74 mm
    • 203 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 83.52 %
    • 274 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Samsung One UI
    • Yes
    • July 13, 2021 (Official)
    • Galaxy F22 128GB
    • Android v11
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    Performance
    • 45.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Up to 103 GB
    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy F22 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F22 128Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy F22 128Gb price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy F22 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy F22 128Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy F22 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy F22 128Gb Waterproof?

