Samsung Galaxy F44 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F44 Samsung Galaxy F44 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 11,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹11,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy F44 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Processor Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980

Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 403 ppi

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date August 23, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Fabrication 8 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A77 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980

Graphics Mali-G76 MP5

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

