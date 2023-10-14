Samsung Galaxy F45 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F45 Samsung Galaxy F45 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 14,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹14,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP Front Camera 48 MP Battery 6000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy F45 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Front Camera 48 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Battery 6000 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Resolution 48 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi General Operating System Android v13

Brand Samsung

Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

Fabrication 8 nm

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A77 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Graphics Adreno 619L Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

