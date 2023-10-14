Samsung Galaxy F46 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F46 Samsung Galaxy F46 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 12,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy F46 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy F46 in India is Rs. 12,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy F46 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy F46 in India is Rs. 12,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy F46 base model with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy F46 (6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy F46 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 50 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh Camera Resolution 50 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) General Launch Date December 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Fabrication 6 nm

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Graphics Adreno 610

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

