 Samsung Galaxy M21 128gb Price in India (05 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB

Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M21 128GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 05 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
20 MP
6000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy M21 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
  • 20 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 6000 mAh
Battery
  • 6000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 15W
  • 02h 09m 47s
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • CMOS
  • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
  • No
  • F2.0
  • No
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Midnight Blue, Raven Black
  • 188 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 75.1 mm
  • 8.9 mm
  • 159 mm
Display
  • 84.02 %
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Super AMOLED
  • 420 nits
  • 91 %
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 403 ppi
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Galaxy M21 128GB
  • Yes
  • Samsung One UI
  • March 23, 2020 (Official)
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 0.468 W/kg
Performance
  • Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Mali-G72 MP3
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 23.0 s
  • 10 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Up to 108 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.1
Samsung Galaxy M21 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M21 128Gb in India?

Samsung Galaxy M21 128Gb price in India at 14,149 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy M21 128Gb?

How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy M21 128Gb?

What is the Samsung Galaxy M21 128Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Samsung Galaxy M21 128Gb Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy M21 128gb