 Samsung Galaxy M32 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.22,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.18,049 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • 5000 mAh
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • No
    • 13 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F1.8
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • Slate Black, Sky Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    • 76.1 mm
    • 164.2 mm
    • 205 grams
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 81.63 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • Yes with notch
    • 270 ppi
    • 60 Hz
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    • Galaxy M32 5G 8GB RAM
    • September 2, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 8 GB
    • MediaTek Dimensity 720 MT6853V
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MC3
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 105 GB
    Samsung Galaxy M32 5g 8gb Ram