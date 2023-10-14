Samsung Galaxy M32s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M32s Samsung Galaxy M32s is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 16,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M32s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M32s in India is Rs. 16,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy M32s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy M32s Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Battery 7000 mAh

Processor Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980

Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 7000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Pixel Density 399 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) General Operating System Android v11

Brand Samsung

Launch Date September 19, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Performance RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 8 nm

Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980

Graphics Mali-G76 MP5

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A77 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

