 Samsung Galaxy M33 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 19,499 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37356/heroimage/150021-v5-samsung-galaxy-m33-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37356/images/Design/150021-v5-samsung-galaxy-m33-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37356/images/Design/150021-v5-samsung-galaxy-m33-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37356/images/Design/150021-v5-samsung-galaxy-m33-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37356/images/Design/150021-v5-samsung-galaxy-m33-5g-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,499
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,499
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.19,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.19,499. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M33 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • 6000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • No
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Green, Ocean Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    • 215 grams
    • 165.4 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 9.4 mm
    Display
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 82.68 %
    • TFT
    • 400 ppi
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes with notch
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • April 8, 2022 (Official)
    • Galaxy M33 5G 8GB RAM
    • Samsung One UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.139 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G68
    • Samsung Exynos 1280
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 8 GB
    • 5 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 50+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Up to 100 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5g 8gb Ram