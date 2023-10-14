Samsung Galaxy M33s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M33s Samsung Galaxy M33s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 17,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Processor , 7000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹17,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 7000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy M33s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M33s in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M33s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M33s in India is Rs. 17,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M33s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M33s (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) Samsung M33 5G Samsung M33 5G (Storage 128GB) (6 GB RAM) (DEEP OOCEAN Blue)

Samsung Galaxy M33s Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Battery 7000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 7000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type Super AMOLED

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date September 14, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 980

Fabrication 8 nm

Graphics Mali-G76 MP5

RAM 6 GB

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A77 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?