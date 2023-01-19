Samsung Galaxy M42 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G 8GB RAM Samsung Galaxy M42 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 570 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 570) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M42 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M42 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.