 Samsung Galaxy S5 16gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB

    Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB

    Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 41,999 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S5 16GB now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Samsung Galaxy S5 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2800 mAh
    • 5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 390 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 21 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 390 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • F2.6
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • ISO-CELL
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 5312 x 2988 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold, White
    • 145 grams
    • 72.5 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP67
    • Dust proof
    • 142 mm
    Display
    • 432 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.1 inches (12.95 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 69.49 %
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • March 27, 2014 (Official)
    • Samsung Galaxy S V, Samsung Galaxy S5 SM-G900HZWA
    • Galaxy S5
    • TouchWiz UI
    Multimedia
    • No
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • USB 3.0, Mass storage device, microUSB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Head: 1.2 W/kg, Body: 1.58 W/kg
    • USB 3.0, Mass storage device, microUSB
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A15 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T628 MP6
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 5 5422
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S5 16gb