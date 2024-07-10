 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G 512GB - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SamsungGalaxyZFold65G512GB_Display_7.6inches(19.3cm)
SamsungGalaxyZFold65G512GB_FrontCamera_10MP+4MP
SamsungGalaxyZFold65G512GB_RAM_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40021/heroimage/163532-v5-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-6-5g-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyZFold65G512GB_3
Release date : 10 Jul 2024

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G 512GB

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G 512GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 176,998 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G 512GB now with free delivery.
Silver Shadow Navy Pink
256 GB 512 GB 1 TB
Price : ₹176,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

7.6 inches

Battery

4400 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Variants & Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 price starts at ₹137,999 and goes upto ₹200,998. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in 8 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹137,999 16% OFF Silver Shadow
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹164,998 Silver Shadow
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹164,998 Navy
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹164,998 Pink
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹176,998 Silver Shadow
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹176,998 Pink
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹176,998 Navy
  • 512 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹200,998 Silver Shadow
  • 1 TB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5g 512gb Latest Update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5g 512gb Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
6
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP

  • Battery

    4400 mAh

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Display

    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Front Camera

    10 MP + 4 MP

  • Capacity

    4400 mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes

  • Weight

    239 grams

  • Width

    68.1 mm

  • Colours

    Pink, White, Silver Shadow, Navy, Crafted Black

  • Thickness

    12.1 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP48

  • Height

    153.5 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    176.23 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Resolution

    1856x2160 px

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    Dynamic AMOLED 2x

  • Screen Size

    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    375 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Resolution

    10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)4 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.0µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    July 10, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes, Dual Pixel Phase Detection autofocus

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Bokeh portrait video Video Pro Mode

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Video Recording

    7680x4320 @ 30 fps 3840x2160 @ 60 fps 1920x1080 @ 240 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)12 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(12 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)10 MP f/2.4, Telephoto Camera(66 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    3.2, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5X

  • Graphics

    Adreno 750

  • CPU

    Octa core (3.39 GHz, Single core, Cortex X4 + 3.1 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A720 + 2.9 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A720 + 2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A520)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.0

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 484 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    512 GB

Samsung Phones

Web Stories

Last updated date: 11 October 2024
