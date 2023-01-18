 Samsung Guru Plus B110e Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Guru Plus B110E

    Samsung Guru Plus B110E is a phone, available price is Rs 1,600 in India with Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Guru Plus B110E from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Guru Plus B110E now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,600
    1.5 inches (3.81 cm)
    800 mAh
    ₹ 1,686 M.R.P. ₹2,199
    Samsung Guru Plus B110E Price in India

    Samsung Guru Plus B110E price in India starts at Rs.1,600. The lowest price of Samsung Guru Plus B110E is Rs.1,686 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Guru Plus B110e Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.5 inches (3.81 cm)
    • 800 mAh
    Battery
    • 800 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 108 mm
    • Black
    • 12 mm
    • 66 grams
    • 45 mm
    Display
    • 121 ppi
    • 1.5 inches (3.81 cm)
    • 14.93 %
    • TFT
    • 128 x 128 pixels
    • 65K
    General
    • Guru Plus B110E
    • June 22, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • No
    Samsung Guru Plus B110e