Samsung Guru Plus B110e Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

SAMSUNG GURU 1200 SM-E1215 Gold
SAMSUNG GURU 1200 SM-E1215 Gold
₹1,686
₹2,199
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Samsung Guru Plus B110E price in India starts at Rs.1,600. The lowest price of Samsung Guru Plus B110E is Rs.1,686 on amazon.in.
Samsung Guru Plus B110E price in India starts at Rs.1,600. The lowest price of Samsung Guru Plus B110E is Rs.1,686 on amazon.in.