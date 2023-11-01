Sony Xperia 11 Plus Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Sony Xperia 11 Plus Sony Xperia 11 Plus is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 56,490 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Sony Xperia 11 Plus Price in India The starting price for the Sony Xperia 11 Plus in India is Rs. 56,490. This is the Sony Xperia 11 Plus base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Sony Xperia 11 Plus in India is Rs. 56,490. This is the Sony Xperia 11 Plus base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Sony Xperia 11 Plus (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera 8 MP

Battery 4500 mAh

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Battery Capacity 4500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 4000 x 3000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera Display Pixel Density 457 ppi

Display Type OLED

Screen Size 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)

Aspect Ratio 21:9

Bezelless Display Yes

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v6 General Brand Sony

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 690

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Adreno 619L

Fabrication 8 nm

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 560 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 560) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

