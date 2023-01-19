 Sony Xperia E3 Dual Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia E3 Dual

    Sony Xperia E3 Dual

    Sony Xperia E3 Dual is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2330 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia E3 Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia E3 Dual now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22389/heroimage/sony-xperia-e3-dual-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22389/images/Design/sony-xperia-e3-dual-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22389/images/Design/sony-xperia-e3-dual-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22389/images/Design/sony-xperia-e3-dual-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22389/images/Design/sony-xperia-e3-dual-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Sony Xperia E3 Dual Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 2330 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2330 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 579 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12.2 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 579 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12.2 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 137.1 mm
    • Black, White, Yellow, Copper
    • 69.4 mm
    • 144 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 58.63 %
    • Yes
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 218 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Sony
    • September 15, 2014 (Official)
    • Xperia E3 Dual
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Adreno 305
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Sony Xperia E3 Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia E3 Dual in India?

    Sony Xperia E3 Dual price in India at 10,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2330 mAh.

    Sony Xperia E3 Dual