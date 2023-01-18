 Sony Xperia E3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia E3

    Sony Xperia E3 is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2330 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia E3 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia E3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2330 mAh
    Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    Sony Xperia E3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2330 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 12.2 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 12.2 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 706 Hours(2G)
    • 2330 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 706 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 8.5 mm
    • Black, White, Yellow, Copper
    • 143 grams
    • 137.1 mm
    • 69.4 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • 58.63 %
    General
    • September 15, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4 (KitKat)
    • Sony
    • Xperia E3
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB 2.0, microUSB, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB 2.0, microUSB, microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
    • Adreno 305
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Sony Xperia E3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia E3 in India?

    Sony Xperia E3 price in India at 4,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2330 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia E3?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia E3?

    How long does the Sony Xperia E3 last?

    What is the Sony Xperia E3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia E3 Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia E3