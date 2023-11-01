 Sony Xperia M Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Sony Phones Sony Xperia M

Sony Xperia M

Sony Xperia M is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8227 Processor , 1750 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia M from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia M now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
SonyXperiaM_Display_4inches(10.16cm)
SonyXperiaM_FrontCamera_0.3MP
SonyXperiaM_RAM_1GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P18275/heroimage/58375-v1-sony-xperia-m-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SonyXperiaM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P18275/heroimage/58375-v1-sony-xperia-m-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SonyXperiaM_4
1/5 SonyXperiaM_Display_4inches(10.16cm)
2/5 SonyXperiaM_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
3/5 SonyXperiaM_RAM_1GB"
4/5 SonyXperiaM_3"
View all Images 5/5 SonyXperiaM_4"
Key Specs
₹9,990
4 GB
4 inches (10.16 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8227
5 MP
0.3 MP
1750 mAh
Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Sony Xperia M Price in India

The starting price for the Sony Xperia M in India is Rs. 9,990.  This is the Sony Xperia M base model with 1 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Sony Xperia M in India is Rs. 9,990.  This is the Sony Xperia M base model with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, White and Yellow.

Sony Xperia M

(1 GB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, White, Yellow
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Sony Xperia M Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1750 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8227
  • 0.3 MP
  • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
Battery
  • 1750 mAh
  • Up to 454 Hours(3G) / Up to 552 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 10.3 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Yes
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 115 grams
  • 9.3 mm
  • Black, Blue, White, Yellow
  • 124 mm
  • 62 mm
Display
  • 245 ppi
  • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 57.34 %
General
  • August 24, 2013 (Official)
  • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
  • Sony
Multimedia
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 86 kbps EDGE: 237 kbps
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n), Dual antennas
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Adreno 305
  • Dual core, 1 GHz, Krait
  • 1 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8227
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 4 GB
  • Up to 2 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Sony
Sony Xperia XZ Premium
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Luminous Chrome, Deep Sea Black
Add to compare
₹ 59,990
Check Details
Sony Xperia C4 Dual
(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White, Mint
Add to compare
₹ 23,499
Check Details
Sony Mobiles Icon
Sony Xperia M Competitors
Icon
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 10,999
Check Details
Infinix Hot 13 Play
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Add to compare
₹ 9,499
Check Details
Infinix Hot 12 Pro
(6 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Racing Black, Electric Blue, Lightsaber Green, Halo White
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 9,290
₹13,999
Buy Now
Spice Mi 435 Stellar Nhance
(512 MB RAM,2 GB Storage) - Black/White
Add to compare
₹ 10,099
Check Details

Sony Videos

The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Sony Xperia M News

Icon
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Top 5 flagship smartphones to buy: iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
01 Nov 2023
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 Pro tipped to get a BIG camera upgrade; Know what’s coming
01 Nov 2023
iQOO 11 5G
iQOO 12 Pro Geekbench tests revealed! Check what we know so far
01 Nov 2023
The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected.
Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know
01 Nov 2023
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 Pro models tipped to feature haptic Action button and new Capture Button
01 Nov 2023
Live Activities
On iPhone 15, know how to view Live Activities in the Dynamic Island
31 Oct 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Sony Xperia M FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia M in India? Icon Icon

Sony Xperia M price in India at 9,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Plus MSM8227; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia M? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia M? Icon Icon

How long does the Sony Xperia M last? Icon Icon

What is the Sony Xperia M Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Sony Xperia M Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Sony Xperia M