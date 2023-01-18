 Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

    Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 26,449 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,449
    64 GB
    6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    23 MP
    16 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 23 MP
    • 2700 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • 2700 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5536 x 4152 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Exmor-R CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8.1 mm
    • 165 mm
    • 188 grams
    • 79 mm
    • Black, Gold, Pink, White
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 75.96 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 367 ppi
    General
    • Xperia XA1 Ultra
    • Sony
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • July 20, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek MT6757
    • Mali-T880 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 23 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra in India?

    Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra price in India at 22,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra?

    What is the Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra