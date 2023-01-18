Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra in India?
Sony Xperia Xa1 Ultra price in India at 22,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6757; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.