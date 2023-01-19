 Sony Xperia Xz Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia XZ

    Sony Xperia XZ is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 23 MP Rear Camera, Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo) Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia XZ from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia XZ now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹49,990
    64 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    23 MP
    13 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Sony Xperia Xz Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 2900 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 23 MP
    Battery
    • 2900 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Quick
    • No
    Camera
    • 13 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor RS
    • No
    • F2.0
    • 5520 x 4140 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • Yes, Hybrid autofocus
    Design
    • Forest Blue, Mineral Black, Platinum
    • 146 mm
    • 72 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 161 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP65, IP68
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • IPS LCD
    • 424 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 70.75 %
    General
    • Yes
    • October 10, 2016 (Official)
    • Sony
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Xperia XZ
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 36) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 450 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 9) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core (2.15 GHz, Dual core, Kryo + 1.6 GHz, Dual core, Kryo)
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 530
    Smart TV Features
    • 23 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Sony Xperia Xz FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Xz in India?

    Sony Xperia Xz price in India at 49,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (23 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 MSM8996; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Xz?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Xz?

    What is the Sony Xperia Xz Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Xz Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Xz