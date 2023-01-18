 Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353

    Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353

    Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 6,899 in India with 3 MP Rear Camera, 1 GHz Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 from HT Tech. Buy Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,899
    512 MB
    3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    1 GHz
    3 MP
    1.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1500 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 13.6 mm
    • White
    • 124.1 mm
    • 63.7 mm
    • 135 grams
    Display
    • 165 ppi
    • LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 46.14 %
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • 3.5 inches (8.89 cm)
    General
    • Stellar Jazz Mi-353
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 30, 2017 (Official)
    • Spice
    • Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 900 / 1800 GPRS: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Single SIM
    • Yes, v3.0
    • SIM1: Mini
    Performance
    • 256 MB
    • 1 GHz
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon
    Smart TV Features
    • 3 MP
    Special Features
    • Spice Gang, WhatApps, Vault
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 FAQs

    What is the price of the Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 in India?

    Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 price in India at 4,316 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (3 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353?

    How many colors are available in Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353?

    What is the Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 Battery Capacity?

    Is Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353 Waterproof?

    Spice Stellar Jazz Mi 353