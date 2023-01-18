 Spice V801 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Spice V801

    Spice V801

    Spice V801 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Spice V801 from HT Tech. Buy Spice V801 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31427/heroimage/spice-v801-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    16 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    2700 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Spice V801 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2700 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2
    Design
    • 73 mm
    • 170 grams
    • Black, White
    • 9 mm
    • 143 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 65.87 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • Spice
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • V801
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • September 14, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Spice V801 FAQs

    What is the price of the Spice V801 in India?

    Spice V801 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Spice V801?

    How many colors are available in Spice V801?

    What is the Spice V801 Battery Capacity?

    Is Spice V801 Waterproof?

    Spice V801