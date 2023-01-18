Spice V801 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Spice V801 Spice V801 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Spice V801 from HT Tech. Buy Spice V801 now with free delivery.