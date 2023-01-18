 Tambo Ta 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tambo TA 2

    Tambo TA 2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,799 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tambo TA 2 from HT Tech. Buy Tambo TA 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,799
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    ₹ 4,600 M.R.P. ₹4,990
    Tambo TA 2 Price in India

    Tambo TA 2 price in India starts at Rs.4,799. The lowest price of Tambo TA 2 is Rs.4,600 on amazon.in.

    Tambo Ta 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Burst mode
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 9.5 mm
    • 143.8 mm
    • Black, Silver, Rose Gold,Champagne
    • 71.7 mm
    • 150.7 grams
    Display
    • 66.69 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • No
    • Tambo
    • TA 2
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 25, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Tambo Ta 2