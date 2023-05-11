Home Tech News 3 AI editing tools you must try now

3 AI editing tools you must try now

Below are details of a bunch of new tools that help you sharpen your writing. Check them out.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 17:39 IST
Editing tools
Looking to improve your writing skills with the help of artificial intelligence? These three AI editing tools will help you do so. (Pexels)
Editing tools
Looking to improve your writing skills with the help of artificial intelligence? These three AI editing tools will help you do so. (Pexels)

When it comes to writing and editing online, Google Docs and Microsoft Word Online are among the best. They offer basic grammar suggestions, formatting tools, and a collaborative environment to help create efficient documents. But what if you are struggling with the core competency — the writing itself? In that case, you can use an AI editing tool, which can help you paraphrase, give word suggestions, and more. So, if you are looking for AI editing tools that can improve your writing skills, then check these three options below.

DeepL Write (Beta)

The platform started out as a translation tool in 2017. The platform also offers API for Windows, MacOS as well as mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android to enable users to access the platform on the go.

Recently, it has added another functionality of paraphrasing any text using the help of artificial intelligence. The platform is still in beta phase but anyone can access and use the platform to test out its abilities. The platform allows users to change either a word or an entire sentence. Once they click on a word or a sentence, the AI tool will show a number of suggestions which the user can then pick from. At present, there is no option to separate these suggestions on the basis of tonality and all the suggestions are shown in a drop-down menu.

The platform, currently, offers paraphrasing support for British English, American English and German languages. The platform claims that it can improve grammar and punctuation errors, offer a better tone, and help in expressing nuances.

Quillbot Paraphraser

Quillbot is an AI paraphrasing tool that improves sentences and paragraphs by letting users choose from a number of different modes. It also allows users to select how much word change they want in the paraphrased text by using a slider. The paraphrasing modes are Standard, Fluency, Formal, Simple, Creative, Expand and Shorten and they work as the name suggests.

This tool is best used for summarization and basic paraphrasing or when you want a specific tone for a written text. It should also be noted that most of the features are only available for premium users.

Wordtune Spices

It is probably the most creative AI editing tool on the list. It can do the basic paraphrasing including rewriting, tonal changes, as well as shortening and expanding. It also comes with a magic button called ‘Spices'. It can do a bunch of creative tasks for you such as continue writing where it will add sentences based on the information it has. It can also explain, emphasize, expand upon, give an example, give a counterargument, define, give an analogy, add a statistical fact, make a joke or even add an inspirational quote.

This tool is perfect for those who are doing their creative assignment or writing an essay and are struggling with inspiration.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 May, 17:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets