3 AI editing tools you must try now

When it comes to writing and editing online, Google Docs and Microsoft Word Online are among the best. They offer basic grammar suggestions, formatting tools, and a collaborative environment to help create efficient documents. But what if you are struggling with the core competency — the writing itself? In that case, you can use an AI editing tool, which can help you paraphrase, give word suggestions, and more. So, if you are looking for AI editing tools that can improve your writing skills, then check these three options below.

DeepL Write (Beta)

The platform started out as a translation tool in 2017. The platform also offers API for Windows, MacOS as well as mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android to enable users to access the platform on the go.

Recently, it has added another functionality of paraphrasing any text using the help of artificial intelligence. The platform is still in beta phase but anyone can access and use the platform to test out its abilities. The platform allows users to change either a word or an entire sentence. Once they click on a word or a sentence, the AI tool will show a number of suggestions which the user can then pick from. At present, there is no option to separate these suggestions on the basis of tonality and all the suggestions are shown in a drop-down menu.

The platform, currently, offers paraphrasing support for British English, American English and German languages. The platform claims that it can improve grammar and punctuation errors, offer a better tone, and help in expressing nuances.

Quillbot Paraphraser

Quillbot is an AI paraphrasing tool that improves sentences and paragraphs by letting users choose from a number of different modes. It also allows users to select how much word change they want in the paraphrased text by using a slider. The paraphrasing modes are Standard, Fluency, Formal, Simple, Creative, Expand and Shorten and they work as the name suggests.

This tool is best used for summarization and basic paraphrasing or when you want a specific tone for a written text. It should also be noted that most of the features are only available for premium users.

Wordtune Spices

It is probably the most creative AI editing tool on the list. It can do the basic paraphrasing including rewriting, tonal changes, as well as shortening and expanding. It also comes with a magic button called ‘Spices'. It can do a bunch of creative tasks for you such as continue writing where it will add sentences based on the information it has. It can also explain, emphasize, expand upon, give an example, give a counterargument, define, give an analogy, add a statistical fact, make a joke or even add an inspirational quote.

This tool is perfect for those who are doing their creative assignment or writing an essay and are struggling with inspiration.