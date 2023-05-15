3 warning signs! Google tips to avoid money-stealing scams; protect yourself now

We have seen that over the recent months, scams have come in various new shapes and these are proving to be very successful in stealing money from ordinary people on the web. Email, apps, phone calls, social media platforms, or even fraudulent websites – all have worked as potential channels for fraudsters to carry out their nefarious deeds. Now, Google has warned about a scary bank-emptying scam.

Google recently issued this warning to users regarding a scam involving Play Store gift cards. Google revealed certain indicators, or red flags, that will help users to know if they are being targetted by scamsters. Google said various versions of this scam existed and that users should proceed with caution.

Google says, "Someone might be trying to scam you if they ask you to buy a Google Play gift card and share the code so that you can pay for something outside Google Play."

How to know if it is a scam? Google has shared these red flags to look out for.

How to detect Google Play Store gift card scam

1. Google says fraudsters may employ tactics wherein they impersonate government agencies to deceive individuals. The scammer may claim that you owe money for various reasons such as taxes, or debt. To avoid arrest, or to prevent the seizure of physical items, the scammer will insist on payment through gift cards.

2. Similarly, a fraudster can also pose as a family member, attorney, or representative of your family member. They make false claims about your family member being in trouble and insist that payment in gift cards is necessary to resolve the situation. They may discourage you from contacting the actual family member to verify the claim.

3. However, these examples only cover some types of scams. Scammers constantly change the ways that they trick people. Just remember, that if anyone asks you for the code, it could be a scam.

What you should do if you are a victim of Google Play gift card scam