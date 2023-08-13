4 apps to prepare for CTET exam; they will guide you towards success

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) stands as the most highly sought-after exam among those aspiring for teaching positions in the country. Administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), this nationwide test serves as a gateway for candidates aiming to secure teaching jobs in central government schools as well as schools under Union Territories' administration.

According to the CBSE notification, the CTET 2023 admit cards will be uploaded two days prior to the test, on August 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education will administer the CTET August 2023 exam on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Candidates have already received pre-admit cards indicating their allocated exam cities through the official website, ctet.nic.in. Subsequently, the official CTET admit cards will be issued.

The admit card, required for verification, attendance, and other purposes on the exam day, will also provide comprehensive details about the examination centers. CBSE notified CTET candidates that due to the online nature of the exam, there have been changes in the exam cities. Candidates have been assigned centers based on their present address districts, which they provided during the CTET application process.

CBSE stated, "Applicants were initially asked to choose an examination city for the online exam. However, as the exam is now offline, the examination cities have been updated based on the availability of centers. Therefore, candidates have been assigned examination cities closest to their present address districts."CBSE further emphasized that requests for changing the exam city will not be considered.

Apps to prepare for CTET 2023

Adda 247: This app provides study material in both English and Hindi to prepare for CTET. The app has free mock test series, study material, e-books, video courses, online lectures, quizzes, detailed explanations for questions, downloadable content, magazines, daily general knowledge, and current affairs updates, etc.

Mockers: It is another good exam preparation app for CTET aspirants. It is a free app that provides test series/mock tests with solutions in English and Hindi for more than 60 exams, including CTET. The app also has quizzes, practice tests, performance analysis, current affairs, etc.

Wifistudy: This app offers many useful features and exam preparatory resources for aspirants, including daily live classes, practice quizzes, live tests, mock tests, online test series, online doubt-clearing services, performance analysis reports, etc. to aspirants for free.

Gradeup: It is one of the best and most popular online platforms to prepare for the CTET exam. It has a free mobile app to help aspirants prepare for the exams. This app provides various exam preparatory resources, including online mock tests, solved previous year question papers, live classes, study material, performance analysis reports, etc. for aspirants.