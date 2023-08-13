Home Tech News 4 apps to prepare for CTET exam; they will guide you towards success

4 apps to prepare for CTET exam; they will guide you towards success

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will administer the CTET August 2023 exam on Sunday, August 20, 2023 and here we have listed the top 4 apps that will help you succeed.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 13 2023, 17:52 IST
CTET exam 2023
CTET August 2023 exam: To brush up your knowledge and get CTET exam ready, try these 4 apps. (Pixabay)
CTET exam 2023
CTET August 2023 exam: To brush up your knowledge and get CTET exam ready, try these 4 apps. (Pixabay)

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) stands as the most highly sought-after exam among those aspiring for teaching positions in the country. Administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), this nationwide test serves as a gateway for candidates aiming to secure teaching jobs in central government schools as well as schools under Union Territories' administration.

According to the CBSE notification, the CTET 2023 admit cards will be uploaded two days prior to the test, on August 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education will administer the CTET August 2023 exam on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Candidates have already received pre-admit cards indicating their allocated exam cities through the official website, ctet.nic.in. Subsequently, the official CTET admit cards will be issued.

The admit card, required for verification, attendance, and other purposes on the exam day, will also provide comprehensive details about the examination centers. CBSE notified CTET candidates that due to the online nature of the exam, there have been changes in the exam cities. Candidates have been assigned centers based on their present address districts, which they provided during the CTET application process.

CBSE stated, "Applicants were initially asked to choose an examination city for the online exam. However, as the exam is now offline, the examination cities have been updated based on the availability of centers. Therefore, candidates have been assigned examination cities closest to their present address districts."CBSE further emphasized that requests for changing the exam city will not be considered.

Apps to prepare for CTET 2023

 

Adda 247: This app provides study material in both English and Hindi to prepare for CTET. The app has free mock test series, study material, e-books, video courses, online lectures, quizzes, detailed explanations for questions, downloadable content, magazines, daily general knowledge, and current affairs updates, etc.

Mockers: It is another good exam preparation app for CTET aspirants. It is a free app that provides test series/mock tests with solutions in English and Hindi for more than 60 exams, including CTET. The app also has quizzes, practice tests, performance analysis, current affairs, etc.

Wifistudy: This app offers many useful features and exam preparatory resources for aspirants, including daily live classes, practice quizzes, live tests, mock tests, online test series, online doubt-clearing services, performance analysis reports, etc. to aspirants for free.

Gradeup: It is one of the best and most popular online platforms to prepare for the CTET exam. It has a free mobile app to help aspirants prepare for the exams. This app provides various exam preparatory resources, including online mock tests, solved previous year question papers, live classes, study material, performance analysis reports, etc. for aspirants.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Aug, 17:52 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets