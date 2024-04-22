5 AI coding platforms that every new developer should know

In the realm of programming, where challenges often abound, the emergence of AI coding assistants has significantly simplified the coding process for developers worldwide. These tools, powered by machine learning algorithms, offer a range of functionalities such as code autocompletion, bug resolution, and even real-time code generation. Let's explore some of the top AI coding tools that are reshaping the programming landscape.

GitHub Copilot:

GitHub Copilot stands as a renowned AI coding assistant, developed by GitHub itself. As a VS Code extension, it operates akin to an intelligent pair programmer, offering code suggestions, explanations, and even refactoring assistance in real-time. Priced at $10 per month, Copilot seamlessly integrates into developers' workflows, eliminating the need for context-switching. Notably, its chat feature enables conversational exchanges, aiding in the generation of complex functions or seeking deeper assistance.

Codeium:

For those seeking a free alternative to Copilot, Codeium presents itself as an open-source toolkit. Offering AI-driven code completion, search, and chat features, Codeium operates directly within the preferred coding environment through browser extensions. Its standout feature lies in its natural language search capability, allowing developers to navigate codebases effortlessly by describing what they seek in plain English. Additionally, its AI chat feature facilitates interactive dialogues for code-related tasks.

Cody:

Cody, another versatile AI assistant, enriches the coding workflow with its comprehensive features. Its AI autocomplete function efficiently fills in code snippets, while its suite of AI-powered developer commands aids in various tasks, from code comprehension to generating unit test suites. Notably, Cody excels in understanding and extending existing code, enhancing developers' productivity and efficiency.

CodeGPT:

Integrating ChatGPT into the coding environment, CodeGPT offers more than just code generation. With its natural language processing capabilities, it facilitates fluid conversations for debugging, refactoring, documentation writing, and answering technical queries. Moreover, CodeGPT seamlessly integrates with services like GitHub Copilot and OpenAI Codex, expanding its capabilities further.

Amazon's CodeWhisperer extends AI coding assistance beyond VS Code, supporting various IDEs and code editors. Tailored for enterprise settings, CodeWhisperer learns from an organisation's proprietary codebases to provide smarter recommendations. It also offers security scanning and administrative controls for professional teams, catering to both individual developers and enterprise needs.

As AI coding assistants continue to evolve, they play a pivotal role in revolutionising the programming landscape. With their advanced capabilities and seamless integration into coding workflows, these tools empower developers to enhance productivity and code quality across diverse projects and environments.