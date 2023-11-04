Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI bot showcases deception skills, AI threat to jobs, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI bot showcases deception skills, AI threat to jobs, more

AI Roundup: An AI bot has showcased its insider trading and deception abilities, Rome to host the next international AI conference during Italy's G7 presidency and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 00:24 IST
Icon
Forbes India's richest list 2023 : Shiv Nadar, Azim Premji to Narayana Murthy, check out the top tech billionaires
image caption
1/5 India has become a technology and innovation hub and is already one of the world’s largest exporters of IT and BPO services globally. Now, Forbes India's richest list 2023 has been released which includes 100 of the wealthiest Indians, and it includes four tech tycoons. (Pixabay)
AI
2/5 Shiv Nadar - Shiv Nadar is an Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist. He is the chairman emeritus of HCL Technologies, an IT enterprise company. Shiv Nadar is India’s 3rd richest person and the richest tech billionaire with a net worth of $29.3 billion. (Mint)
image caption
3/5 Azim Premji - Known as the Czar of the Indian IT Industry, Azim Premji is an Indian businessman and philanthropist and the former chairman of Wipro Limited. Premji is the founder chairman of the company and a  non-executive member of the board. He is worth $11.6 billion, making him the 2nd richest tech billionaire and 17th richest person of India. (REUTERS)
image caption
4/5 Sridhar Vembu - Sridhar Vembu is an Indian businessman and the founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation. According to Forbes, Vembu is India’s 46th richest man and the 3rd richest tech billionaire with a net worth of $4.7 billion. (Hindustan Times/X)
image caption
5/5 N.R. Narayana Murthy - N.R. Narayana Murthy is an Indian businessman and one of the 7 co-founders of Infosys, one of India’s top IT companies. N.R. Narayana Murthy is India’s 48th richest person, and 4th richest tech billionaire according to Forbes. He has a net worth of $4.5 billion. (REUTERS)
AI
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 3. (Pexels)

Concern is being voiced after an AI bot showcased its insider trading and deception abilities; The capital of Italy, Rome is set to host the next international AI conference during Italy's G7 presidency; Artists have rebelled against AI plagiarism threat; India has prioritised AI safety alongside growth and innovation- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI bot showcases insider trading and deception abilities

An AI bot showcased its ability to engage in illicit financial trading by using fabricated insider information to make "illegal" stock purchases without disclosing it, and when questioned, it denied any wrongdoing. The test conducted at the UK's AI safety summit revealed potential risks posed by increasingly autonomous AIs capable of deceiving human overseers, underlining the importance of maintaining human control over AI systems, according to a BBC report.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Rome to host international AI conference during Italy's G7 presidency

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced Rome's hosting of an international AI conference coinciding with Italy's G7 presidency. Scholars and experts globally have been invited to discuss ways to ensure AI enhances, rather than replaces, human workers. Italy aims to prioritise AI and digital security, promoting shared governance between the public and private sectors. The conference aims to establish ethical principles for AI to strike a balance between technology and society, Euractiv reported.

3. Artists rebel against Dall-E 3 and AI plagiarism threat

OpenAI's Dall-E 3, a powerful image-generation software, raises concerns among artists as it crafts detailed visuals from minimal prompts. The technology's rapid advancement has prompted artists to resist generative AI startups, some resorting to legal action or monitoring tools to protect their work. Artists fear their creations are being copied by AI, challenging them to maintain their business and creative integrity in an evolving digital landscape, Bloomberg reported.

4. India prioritises AI safety alongside growth and innovation

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar highlighted the importance of AI safety in India while also emphasising the ambition to foster AI growth and startup innovations. He stresses that it's not a binary choice and that India's approach differs from other nations. Chandrasekhar calls for global collaboration to establish standards and methodologies for safe AI models, acknowledging the challenge of AI regulation in an uncertain international landscape, according to a PTI report.

5. Why AI threatens jobs differently in Ethiopia and California

Artificial intelligence is transforming the job landscape, with repetitive roles like customer service, retail, and clerical positions most vulnerable to automation. However, where you work matters too. Developing countries, where manual tasks are prevalent, face the initial impact. Clerical roles, including bank tellers, postal service clerks, cashiers, and data entry clerks, are expected to decline due to emerging technologies. AI can perform such tasks efficiently and tirelessly, making it an appealing choice for employers, PTI reported.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 00:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon