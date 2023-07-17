Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI for women's safety to DevOps cybersecurity threat and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI for women's safety to DevOps cybersecurity threat and more

AI Roundup: UP CM has ordered use of AI to ensure safety of women, Swiggy has formed a dedicated team for AI development, a company has revealed AI-driven tools for e-recycling market and much more.

Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 21:33 IST
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 17. (Pexels)

It has been an extremely interesting day for AI globally! UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered use of AI tech for women's safety; Swiggy has formed a dedicated team for AI development; Generative AI emerges as a Cybersecurity threat; AI-Designed home in South Carolina raises concerns, this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI-Powered tools streamline e-recycling certification

HyperOffice, a software developer, has introduced AI-driven tools to aid small- and mid-sized companies entering the e-recycling market. Their first product is an AI-powered self-assessment tool, based on the R2 standard, to explain the certification process. Another product guides users through the R2 certification process, reducing audit time and costs. Users answer questions, receive examples and clarification from AI, and can upload necessary documents. HyperOffice's tools simplify the certification journey, offering an alternative to hiring consultants and making e-recycling more accessible to businesses.

2. Generative AI: A potential DevOps Cybersecurity threat?

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) gains popularity, IT leaders are increasingly prioritizing its adoption. However, a significant majority of users (71%) have expressed concern about the introduction of new security risks to data, as per a Forbes report. While generative AI streamlines tasks like photo editing and content creation, its impact on cybersecurity remains uncertain. To ensure successful integration, understanding the potential vulnerabilities is crucial for business and IT leaders. Proper evaluation of the implications is necessary before widespread utilization of these tools.

3. CM Yogi orders AI tech implementation for women's safety

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has directed the implementation of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to ensure the safety and overall well-being of women, senior citizens, children, and the disabled, as per a report by the Statesmen. The initial phase will focus on transforming 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Budh Nagar into safe cities, utilizing AI to achieve complete security for women, combat crime, and offer prompt assistance during emergencies, including suicide prevention. The integration of AI in the Safe City project revolutionizes crime prevention, enabling immediate warnings and swift police response to protect potential victims.

4. AI-Designed home in Carolina raises concern

All Star Home Improvement employed an AI generator to envision "typical homes" across the United States. However, local design experts from Allen Patterson Builders has expressed disagreement with the AI-generated home for South Carolina, the Island Packet reports. They criticized the blend of modern Renaissance, Victorian, and contemporary craftsman styles, deeming it unrealistic for a typical South Carolina home. They also highlighted that specific design guidelines in South Carolina neighborhoods prohibit such style combinations and noted that the use of bricks is more common in Georgia or Alabama.

5. Swiggy forms dedicated team for AI development

Food delivery giant Swiggy has established a specialized team comprising approximately five employees to explore new applications of artificial intelligence (AI) within the company, Business Standard reported. The team's focus is on leveraging AI to generate food product images and descriptions. Swiggy's competitor, Zomato, has also been actively embracing AI to enhance customer service and optimize operations. According to Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's food marketplace AI will be implemented comprehensively rather than in isolated areas, with the aim of reducing costs and improving various aspects of the business, including customer complaints and refunds.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 21:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets