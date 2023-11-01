5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI Summit in UK, Elon Musk’s AI warning, LinkedIn AI features, more

On the first day of November, global-scale development on artificial intelligence was seen. At the UK AI Summit, global leaders from 28 different countries came together and committed to evaluating AI-related dangers together. In other news, billionaire Elon Musk, who is also at the AI Summit, reiterated his previous statement and called AI a risk. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Global leaders come together at the UK AI Summit

At the inaugural UK AI Summit, 28 countries, including the US, UK, and China, have united to champion a "human-centric, trustworthy, and responsible" approach to AI in an unprecedented global commitment, as per a report by the Financial Times. The initiative, known as the “Bletchley Declaration”, is part of a broader communication signed by influential nations such as Brazil, India, and Saudi Arabia during the inaugural AI Safety Summit. This two-day summit, spearheaded by British PM Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park, aims to address the "potential for serious, even catastrophic, harm" posed by advanced AI models and advocates international cooperation as the best means of mitigating such risks. Signatories also include the EU, France, Germany, Japan, Kenya, and Nigeria. Despite this milestone, there are anticipated debates at the summit regarding the extent of AI regulation.

High-profile representatives from participating countries, such as Hadassa Getzstain, the Israeli chief of staff at the ministry of innovation, science, and technology, and Wu Zhaohui, the Chinese vice minister for technology, are attending the event.

Elon Musk reiterates the AI risk

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX and Tesla has consistently voiced concerns about the dangers of AI, having previously issued a grave warning of "catastrophic destruction of human civilization” as a potential consequence. When asked by Sky News during the Summit if he still considered AI a "threat to humanity," he responded, "It's a risk."

This development coincides with countries like the US and China endorsing a collaborative agreement with the UK, aimed at addressing the potentially "catastrophic" hazards posed by AI. In the Bletchley Declaration, which received support from the world's leading AI powers among 28 nations, the importance of international cooperation in harnessing the technology's potential while ensuring people's safety is underscored.

LinkedIn adds AI features

On Wednesday, LinkedIn announced that it has surpassed 1 billion members and is introducing additional AI features for its paying users, according to a report by Reuters. While LinkedIn offers a free membership tier, it also provides subscription options. Subscribers to the $39.99-per-month tier will gain access to new AI capabilities that can assess their suitability for job postings based on their profile information and offer suggestions for profile improvements to enhance their competitiveness in job searches.

The AI tool is designed to help users go "from what used to be just seeing a job and feeling insecure to being able to make tremendous progress in just one session, all the way towards an interaction," Tomer Cohen, LinkedIn's chief product officer, said in an interview.

Kamala Harris to give a speech on AI strategy

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a speech in London, will lay out the burgeoning risks related to artificial intelligence, calling for international cooperation and stricter standards to protect consumers from the technology.

“As history has shown in the absence of regulation and strong government oversight, some technology companies choose to prioritize profit over the wellbeing of their customers; the security of our communities; and the stability of our democracies,” according to prepared remarks Harris is scheduled to give at the US Embassy in the UK capital on Wednesday.

The speech is part of a broad effort by the White House to put restrictions on new artificial intelligence tools, which are rapidly coming to market often with little to no oversight from regulators. Harris is in London with other foreign leaders to take part at the AI Security Summit convened by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Bletchley Park.

Kings Charles says tackle AI risk with unity

King Charles emphasized the imperative of addressing the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) with a strong sense of urgency, unity, and collective determination, according to a report by BBC. He delivered this message through a prerecorded address to participants of the AI Safety Summit in the United Kingdom.

During his speech, King Charles likened the advancement of sophisticated AI to a development of significance equal to the discovery of electricity. He emphasized that mitigating the risks associated with AI, akin to the endeavor to address climate change, necessitates inclusive dialogues spanning across communities, governmental bodies, civil society, and the private sector.