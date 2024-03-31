 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI tool DrugGPT helping doctors, AI solutions for cybercrime and more | Tech News
5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI tool DrugGPT helping doctors, AI solutions for cybercrime and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI tool DrugGPT helping doctors, AI solutions for cybercrime and more

AI tool DrugGPT helps doctors prescribe medicines safely in England; Shikha Goel urges tech pros to develop AI solutions for cybercrime, and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 15:43 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 31. (Pexels)

AI tool DrugGPT helps doctors prescribe medicines safely in England; Shikha Goel urges tech pros to develop AI solutions for cybercrime; Intel's Core Ultra Chips: Powering next-gen laptops for content creators and gamers; BJP to utilise AI translation tool for PM Modi's speeches in South India. All this, and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI tool DrugGPT helps doctors prescribe medicines safely in England

A new AI tool, DrugGPT, from Oxford University aids doctors in prescribing medicines safely in England. It provides instant second opinions by analysing patient conditions, suggesting drugs, and highlighting potential adverse effects. Developed by Prof David Clifton's team, DrugGPT offers comprehensive explanations and competitive performance, easing doctors' burden of keeping up with evolving medical guidance, according to a report by The Guardian. 

2. Shikha Goel urges tech pros to develop AI solutions for cybercrime

Shikha Goel, Additional DGP and director of TS Cyber Security Bureau, called on technology professionals to develop AI solutions for combating cybercrime. Speaking at the AI Days 2024 conference, she highlighted the transformative power of AI in law enforcement but warned of potential misuse by criminals. Goel emphasised the need for innovative AI tools to analyse data, predict crime, and enhance communication for police forces, Deccan Chronicle reported

3. Intel's Core Ultra Chips: Powering next-gen laptops for content creators and gamers

Intel's latest Core Ultra processors, featuring built-in neural processing units (NPU), target content creators and gamers. These chips, integrated into Lenovo's new laptops, promise faster performance and native AI capabilities. With up to 30 percent lower power consumption and twice the 3D graphics performance, users experience enhanced visuals and longer battery life. Intel aims to reach over 100 million AI PC users by 2025, Times Now reported

4. BJP to utilise AI translation tool for PM Modi's speeches in South India

BJP plans to leverage an AI-driven real-time translation tool, Bhashini, embedded in the Namo app, to overcome language barriers in southern India. With this, PM Modi's speeches in Hindi can be instantly translated into local languages, aiding communication in diverse regions. The tool aims for 90 percent accuracy, enhancing audience engagement and widening BJP's outreach in the upcoming elections, The Telegraph India reported

5. Tech entrepreneur creates AI tool for virtual interactions with deceased loved ones

Artur Sychov, a tech entrepreneur, developed an AI-driven virtual reality tool, "live forever mode," after his father's cancer diagnosis. This tool creates digital avatars simulating a person's voice, mannerisms, and movements, allowing loved ones to interact with them posthumously. While praised for preserving memories, concerns arise over ethical implications and exploitation of existential fears for commercial gain, according to a report by Sky News. 

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 15:43 IST
