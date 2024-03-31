 GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges

GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges

Discover the latest GTA 5 mod that adds 100 new missions, breathing fresh life into the game. Dive into exciting adventures with familiar characters and explore diverse scenarios today!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 12:25 IST
Icon
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 5
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
icon View all Images
Discover the latest GTA 5 mod that adds over 100 exciting missions, breathing new life into the game. (Rockstar Games)

In the dynamic world of video gaming, the dedication of modders continues to shape the experiences we cherish. Among titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4, Grand Theft Auto 5 stands as a testament to the enduring creativity of its modding community. As we anticipate the eventual arrival of GTA 6, it's worth acknowledging the enduring legacy of GTA 5. Its vibrant modding scene ensures that the game remains a captivating playground for players old and new.

GTA 5: Explore the Alebal3 Missions Pack

Among the plethora of mods available, one recent addition stands out: the 'alebal3 Missions Pack'. Crafted by user alebal, this mod injects over 100 fresh missions into the game, promising an enhanced experience for players, Gamingbible reported

Also read: GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders

With this pack, players can dive into new adventures with familiar faces like Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, exploring intricate scenarios and engaging in diverse activities. From hacking PCs to interacting with new characters, the missions offer a wealth of content to explore.

But alebal's creativity does not stop there. Building upon the success of the initial pack, the 'alebal4 Missions Pack' introduces an additional 90 missions, further expanding the game's universe.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

The Role of Mission Maker

Credit must also be given to aimless, creator of the GTA 5 'Mission Maker' mod, which empowers users like alebal to craft their own missions. This tool has been instrumental in bringing these expansive mission packs to life.

The best part? All of these mods are available for free download on GTA5-mods, ensuring that players can enjoy these new experiences without breaking the bank. So, whether you're a seasoned GTA veteran or a newcomer to Los Santos, there's never been a better time to dive back into the world of GTA 5.

Also read: SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites from California on March 30: All Details

With these fresh missions to explore, players can continue to find excitement and adventure in the streets of Los Santos, keeping the spirit of GTA 5 alive and thriving until the next instalment arrives.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 12:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details
artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets